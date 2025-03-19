Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output rises by 1.8 times over past 6 years

The country’s agro-industrial complex provides 11% of workplaces of the total workforce.

For the past six years, the agro-industrial complex has shown a positive dynamic thanks to state support measures. One of the key factors of the growth is the allocation of significant means for the agro-industrial complex subsidizing. 2.5 trillion tenge was allotted to back the agro-industrial complex for the said period, an additional 655.2 billion tenge will be provided this year. As a result, gross agricultural output grew by 1.8 times for the past six years to reach 8.3 trillion tenge that is 3.8 trillion tenge more than in 2018 with 4.5 trillion tenge.

For the past five years investments in agriculture increased by 2.5 times to make 919 billion tenge in 2024 against 365 billion tenge in 2018. Investments in food production soared by 40% to hit 180.0 billion tenge. Food manufacturing rose by 2.1 times in the past six years to stand at 3.3 trillion tenge.

Over the past five years, exports grew by 1.7 times to reach 5.1 billion US dollars in 2024 against 3.1 billion US dollars in 2018.