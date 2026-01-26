Constitutional Reform: Unicameral parliament to consider bills in three readings

According to the deputy, the provision regarding the President's right to determine the priority of considering draft laws has been clarified and refined, as well as the requirement that such draft laws must be adopted as a matter of priority within two months.

“The law, adopted by the Qurultay, must be submitted to the President for signing within 10 days. The Qurultay will be entitled to reject the bill by a majority of the total number of deputies. The rejected bill shall be deemed as not adopted and must be returned to the initiators,” said Beknazarov.

The Qurultay adopts the laws and resolutions that are binding throughout the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

The laws enter into force upon their signing by the President.

“The consideration of bills in three readings will let improve the quality, promptness of adoption and efficiency of the adopted regulatory-legal acts,” the senator noted.

Earlier, Beknazarov reported on the formation of the Qurultay, requirements for its deputies, and the grounds for losing a mandate, which are suggested to be enshrined in the Constitution.