Constitutional reform in Kazakhstan may strengthen international partnership – expert

The upcoming national referendum on the draft of the new Constitution scheduled for March 15, 2026 is drawing understandable interest from Kazakhstan’s foreign partners, including business and public circles in Southeast Asian countries. Bekbayeva noted that the proposed changes affect about 84% of the current Basic Law and represent one of the most large-scale institutional transformations during the years of independence.

“The transition to a unicameral parliament – the Qurultay, the introduction of the institution of Vice President, the constitutional consolidation of guarantees of citizens’ rights in the digital economy, and the restoration of direct mechanisms of popular will are not merely domestic political changes. These are systemic signals addressed to the international community,” she said.

The founder of “Kazakh Thai Alliance” emphasized that predictability of the institutional environment is important for foreign investors. According to her, a state with a clearly structured constitutional architecture, in which the powers of key institutions are legislatively delineated, is a more understandable and comfortable partner for business and international governmental structures. She also noted that the transition to a unicameral parliament may simplify legislative procedures and increase transparency in decision-making.

“A unicameral parliament with a more transparent law-making procedure reduces transaction costs for business and makes regulation more predictable,” Bekbayeva noted.

In her opinion, the ongoing changes may also positively affect bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand. She recalled that Kazakhstan consistently positions itself as a key economic, transit and diplomatic hub of Central Asia, while Southeast Asian countries traditionally focus on long-term stability as a key criterion when choosing partners.

“The referendum as a form of adopting the Constitution ensures a high level of public legitimacy of the reform. For Thai business culture, this is an important argument in favor of expanding economic cooperation,” she said.

Responding to a question about the possible impact of the new Constitution on the development of civil society, Bekbayeva noted that this aspect of the reform remains one of the most discussed. At the same time, the draft Basic Law contains a number of provisions that, if implemented consistently, may significantly expand the space for civic participation.

She pointed out that the document establishes the right of citizens to exercise power directly through nationwide voting, thereby forming a constitutional basis for the development of mechanisms of direct democracy. According to her, a significant role in this process may also be played by the new consultative body — Khalyq Kenesi (the People’s Council).

“If this institution is filled with real content, it can become an important channel of feedback between citizens and the state,” Bekbayeva said.

She also drew attention to the fact that in the draft Constitution human rights and freedoms are proclaimed the highest value of the state, while the state assumes the obligation to ensure their protection, including in the sphere of cybersecurity and digital rights.

Assessing the reform as a whole, Bekbayeva emphasized that it is not about a point correction of the current text, but about a deep transformation of the institutional model of the state. According to her, the transition to a unicameral parliament, the introduction of the institution of Vice President, the renewal of the local self-government system, and the constitutional consolidation of citizens’ digital rights indicate a serious restructuring of the architecture of public administration.

She also stressed that for international business an important factor is the legitimation of the reform through the procedure of nationwide voting.

“A referendum is not simply a legal ritual, but a mechanism that ensures broad public consensus around the basic rules of the country’s political life,” she said.

According to Bekbayeva, the formation of a more transparent and institutionally stable system of power may create a favorable environment for long-term investments, while constitutional guarantees of the rights of business and investors may reduce regulatory risks. At the same time, she noted that the course toward the development of the digital economy and cybersecurity enshrined in the document opens new directions for technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand.

“We intend to facilitate the perception among our partners in Thailand that Kazakhstan is a reliable, predictable and dynamically developing partner. We call on the Thai business and public community to view the changes taking place in Kazakhstan as a signal for more active bilateral interaction,” concluded the founder of the “Kazakh Thai Alliance.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that if approved, the draft Basic Law is expected to pave the way for a new and more efficient political system aimed at long term sustainable development. Speaking at the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the draft Constitution will introduce a provision limiting the Chief Justice and judges of the Constitutional Court, the Chair of the Supreme Court, and the Prosecutor General to a single term.