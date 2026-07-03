Constitutional Reform Commission’s records handed over to Presidential Archive

The collection includes paper records as well as a wide range of audiovisual materials, including audio recordings, digital photographs, and video footage documenting the Commission's work and the nationwide public consultations on constitutional reform.

The archive also received official meeting minutes and transcripts, alongside more than 12,000 submissions and proposals from citizens and civil society organizations that were submitted during public discussions of the constitutional amendments.

During the ceremony, Yerlan Saparov, Deputy Head of the Office of Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court, delivered a message on behalf of Constitutional Court Chair Elvira Azimova. In the statement, Azimova said the documents reflect the complex process of developing constitutional reforms based on both international experience and Kazakhstan's national legal traditions.

She noted that preserving the records demonstrates respect for the country's history, the work of those involved in implementing the reforms, and the principle of historical continuity, while also making an important contribution to safeguarding Kazakhstan's historical and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the event, Presidential Archive Director Aliya Mustafina described the transfer as a significant step in preserving the documentary history of one of the most important periods in Kazakhstan's modern statehood.

Mustafina said the adoption of the new Constitution marked the beginning of a new historical era for Kazakhstan, echoing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's assessment that the country had embarked on a new path of comprehensive modernization. She added that the preserved records would enable future generations to study how key constitutional decisions were made and how the reform process was developed and implemented.

The Presidential Archive also announced that a dedicated backup preservation fund will be established to ensure the long-term protection of the Constitutional Reform Commission's records.

The Presidential Archive is Kazakhstan's largest repository of political history, preserving documents dating back to 1918. Its collections now contain more than 1.5 million archival items and continue to expand by 10,000 to 15,000 new files annually. In addition to state institutions accountable to the president, the archive receives records from public associations, ethnocultural centers, historical organizations, and enterprises in the quasi-public sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on July 1, the country's new Constitution, adopted in the nationwide referendum held on March 15, 2026, had entered into force.