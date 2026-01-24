Constitutional Reform Commission to hold second meeting next week

According to Azimova, during the first session, speakers presented proposals systematized by working groups, and specific initiatives from participants were also heard.

“All the proposals voiced today have been submitted to the Commission. We now need time to consolidate them and prepare a comparative chart,” Azimova noted.

She emphasized that at the upcoming session, the Commission will move to substantive discussions and begin work on new provisions and amendments.

“I propose holding the next meeting on Monday [January 26- edit ]. The exact time will be announced later,” said she.

The first meeting of the Commission took place today and was aired live on Jibek Joly TV.