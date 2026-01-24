EN
    Constitutional Reform Commission to hold second meeting next week

    18:58, 24 January 2026

    The Commission on Constitutional Reform has begun summarizing proposals voiced at its first meeting, Qazinform News Agency quotes Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova as saying.

    Photo credit: The Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan

    According to Azimova, during the first session, speakers presented proposals systematized by working groups, and specific initiatives from participants were also heard.

    “All the proposals voiced today have been submitted to the Commission. We now need time to consolidate them and prepare a comparative chart,” Azimova noted.

    She emphasized that at the upcoming session, the Commission will move to substantive discussions and begin work on new provisions and amendments.

    “I propose holding the next meeting on Monday [January 26- edit ]. The exact time will be announced later,” said she.

    The first meeting of the Commission took place today and was aired live on Jibek Joly TV.

