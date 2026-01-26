Constitutional Commission reviews provisions on Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi

Senator Nurlan Beknazaraov said that in connection with the transition to a unicameral parliament, amendments are planned to several articles of the current Constitution in the section “Parliament,” concerning its formation, election, powers, competence, procedures for adopting laws, and the composition of the parliament. At the same time, a number of provisions is proposed to be completely repealed.

“According to the draft, the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will serve as the highest representative body exercising legislative power. The mandate of the Constituent Assembly commences upon the opening of its inaugural session and concludes with the convening of the first session of the newly elected composition. The organization and activities of the Constituent Assembly, as well as the legal status of its deputies, are determined by constitutional law,” emphasized Beknazarov.

The Qurultay will consist of 145 deputies elected through a proportional system in a single nationwide electoral district. The proposed term of office for the deputies is five years. The Commission also discussed the timing of elections, voting procedures, the election of the chairp of the Constituent Assembly, candidate requirements, and restrictions.

In addition, the President proposed to set up a new supreme consultative body – Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) of Kazakhstan, which will unite public and political associations and activists, contributing to the development of society and strengthening the country’s unity.

“Khalyk Kenesi is the supreme consultative body, representing the interests of the nation. It will consist of the citizens of Kazakhstan. It should be especially noted that the procedure for establishment, composition, powers, and issues of organizing the activities of the People’s Council are enshrined in the Constitutional Law,” Beknazarov noted.

Recall that at the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced the development of a new consultative platform, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan).