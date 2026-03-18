Constitution strengthens human capital role, Deputy PM

According to her, the state’s social policy receives new strategic content and works toward long-term development.

“The priority is set for development of human capital, education, science, and innovation as key factors in growth of citizens’ well-being,” she said.

Balayeva emphasized that in this regard, modification of the Social Code and measures to develop public employment, create high-quality jobs, and expand opportunities for professional development of citizens will continue.

Moreover, in her words, special attention will be paid to adapting labor legislation for new forms of employment, including teleworking and platform work.

In general, realization of these approaches are focused on developing a system where a person and his knowledge, skills, and opportunities for development will be at the center.

Previously, the Government meeting reviewed measures to implement the norms of the new Constitution.

More than 20 laws will be updated as part of implementation of the new Constitution.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the decree “On measures to implement the Constitution of Kazakhstan, adopted on March 15, 2026”.