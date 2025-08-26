EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8

    09:32, 26 August 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8, Kazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President – Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    The President will deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint meeting of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram Channel.

    As stated previously, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a visit to China on August 30 - September 3 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

