Nawrocki’s inauguration ceremony was held in front of the Polish parliament on Wednesday morning, as he succeeded Andrzej Duda, who served as president since 2015.

Nawrocki won Poland’s presidential election with 50.9% of the vote, narrowly defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a fiercely contested June 1 runoff.

As a 42-year-old conservative historian, his tenure may strain Poland’s EU relations due to his Eurosceptic stance, close ties with the Trump administration, and focus on national priorities, such as favoring Polish citizens over Ukrainian refugees in economic and social policies.

Nawrocki’s election also signals a nationalist shift in Poland, aligning with broader right-wing populist trends in Europe.

As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Karol Nawrocki on his election as President of the Republic of Poland.