Confirmed Ebola cases in DRC rise to 282
10:42, 1 June 2026
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that the number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to 282 following the detection of 19 new infections, WAM reports.
Data released by the Congolese Ministry of Communication and Media indicates that the outbreak remains concentrated in the eastern part of the country, with 264 cases recorded in Ituri province, 15 cases in North Kivu, and three cases in South Kivu.
The ministry further confirmed that the death toll among these laboratory-confirmed cases has reached 42.
Earlier, it was reported the FIFA World Cup hosts impose travel precautions amid Ebola concerns.