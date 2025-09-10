Concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev held in Moscow

The concert was organized by the Mayor’s Office of Almaty and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev said that Nurgissa Tlendiyev served as a unique cultural bridge, which united the ancient kui traditions of the kobyz and dombra with the refined language of modern symphonic music.

"His compositions are like a dialogue between generations where steppe chants echo alongside heroic motifs, folklore intonations and academic tradition. Tlendiyev proved that music is far more than art. It is the way to the preservation of memory, identity and inner strength of the nation,” the Ambassador said.

He also noted that the great composer’s legacy lives on through his daughter Dinzuhra Tlendiyeva, a conductor and Honored Cultural Worker of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Bekbau Taimanov / Kazinform

She admitted she was honored to perform in Moscow in this anniversary year.

“Moscow is not a foreign city for my father, he studied conducting at the conservatory here under Nikolay Anosov, and trained at the Bolshoi Theatre. We have thoroughly prepared for the event, meticulously selecting the repertoire. I am deeply proud of my surname, which carries with it a profound sense of responsibility,” said Dinzuhra Tlendiyeva.

Photo credit: Bekbau Taimanov / Kazinform

Akzhauyn Chamber Orchestra, Altynai State Ensemble of Folk Dance, as well as popular Kazakh vocalists – Farkhat Kubiyev, Rukhiya Baidukenova, Syryn Shonbayev, Tolegen Rakhymbayev, Seken Turysbek, Medet Orynbayev, Mussa Sapargali, Adil Akhmetzhanov, Assel Yerzhanova, Bibigul Kilymkhan, Nurken Ashirov, Dayana Tlendiyeva, Fariza Dosbol, and IL Canto quartet performed the composer’s works at the concert.

Photo credit: Bekbau Taimanov / Kazinform

Earlier it was reported that the Memorial Museum of Nurgissa Tlendiyev reopened in Almaty.