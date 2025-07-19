Companies rehire humans to fix AI mistakes, facing higher costs

Companies that laid off staff in favor of AI systems like ChatGPT in an effort to cut costs are now being forced to pay significantly more to fix the errors caused by those same systems. What was meant to be a cost-saving solution is turning into an expensive lesson in the limitations of machine-generated output.

“In reality, it almost always leads to serious mistakes that have to be corrected by real people — often at a much higher price,” the BBC quoted U.S.-based product marketing manager Sarah Skidd as saying. She recalled spending 20 hours rewriting AI-generated advertising copy that was “very basic” and “vanilla.” The agency ended up paying her $2,000 - more than what it would have cost to hire a human from the start.

Similar cases are becoming increasingly common, particularly in digital marketing and web development. Sophie Warner, co-owner of the UK-based agency Create Designs, said her firm often receives requests to fix code written by ChatGPT, which can cause websites to crash or become vulnerable to security risks.

“AI can write text or code, but it doesn’t understand the meaning behind it,” Warner noted. “It lacks logic, experience, and accountability — things only professionals bring to the table.”

Despite the rise of AI, both experts agree that true quality still depends on the human touch.

Earlier, it was reported that a study conducted by neuroscientists and AI specialists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that frequent use of language models like ChatGPT may reduce cognitive activity and weaken critical thinking skills.