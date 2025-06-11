Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Slovakia grows by 46%

Bektenov said Slovakia is Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in the EU. The countries have much in common in industrial agricultural cooperation, high-skilled human capital assets and an advantageous geographical position. All this serves as a solid foundation for further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Slovakia ties.

As stated there the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Slovakia reached 140 million US dollars last year and grew by 46% for the past four months.

Kazakhstan is interested in deepening agricultural ties and creating joint enterprises, developing efficient transport and logistics routes with steady access to global markets.

Following the talks, the prime ministers participated in the Kazakhstan-Slovakian Business Forum. Those attending debated the development of ties in new spheres of mutual interest. Slovakian business is present in spheres such as healthcare, energy, food industry, etc. The Kazakh PM invited investors and the Slovak business community to jointly implement projects. He prioritized areas for cooperation and boosting long-term ties to promote economic growth such as industry, energy, agriculture, military and industrial complex and others.

In conclusion, the prime ministers expressed commitment to the expansion of an all-around mutually beneficial partnership.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico held extended talks in the Akorda Palace today.