Commission proposes to submit draft of new Constitution to republican referendum

"Since the Commission is an advisory and consultative structure under the President, I consider it necessary, taking into account the opinion of the majority, to propose to the Head of State to submit the revised draft of the new Constitution to a republican referendum,” Azimova said.

She noted that the referendum would enable every citizen of Kazakhstan to express their position and exercise their constitutional right.

“In the event that the President decides to hold a referendum, the mission of the Constitutional Commission will be considered accomplished. At the same time, the members of the Commission will continue their work, as experts have already mentioned today. Meetings with the population will be continued,” she noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Constitutional Reform Commission backed the proposition to enshrine volunteer activity in the country’s Constitution.