Comic Con Astana 2026 draws record 16,000 visitors on opening day

According to the organizers, this marks the highest first-day attendance in the festival’s history, reinforcing Comic Con Astana’s status as Central Asia’s largest pop culture and geek culture event.

Photo credit: Ruslan Fetistov

The headline guests of Comic Con Astana 2026 include Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, British actor Paul Anderson, and One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy and Taz Skylar. On the opening day, Coster-Waldau took part in a press conference and autograph session, attracting a large number of fans.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

The festival’s honorary guests also include renowned cosplayers Kamui Cosplay, Leon Chiro, and Elizabeth Rage. Throughout Comic Con Astana 2026, visitors will also have the opportunity to meet popular bloggers and content creators, including SuperCrastan (Danya Kraster), Jane Kravitz, Karrambaby, Dobryak, Dalbek, FixEye, Nowkie, Egor Shkred, Kirill Soerov, Domer Grief, and Ten Yujin.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

This year, Comic Con Astana has brought together visitors, participants, tourists, and special guests from more than 20 countries.

The festival will continue through August 9, featuring additional celebrity appearances, autograph sessions, cosplay events, live shows, competitions, and other activities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shared his first impressions of Kazakhstan.