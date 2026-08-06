How Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was “properly roasted” in Astana sauna

Speaking about his future plans, Coster-Waldau revealed that audiences can expect to see him in several new productions in the near future.

“The next movie is Robert Zemeckis’ project with Jennifer Lopez. I’m also developing several projects of my own and working behind the camera myself. I’ll soon be doing a black comedy in the United States, but I can’t tell you much more,” he said.

Asked how his perspective on acting has changed since playing the role that made him internationally famous, the actor said both he and the characters he portrays naturally evolve over time.

“The fun part of acting is that the roles evolve. I remember the first time I was asked to play a dad. I thought, ‘Well, I already am a dad.’ And now granddad roles are just around the corner. That’s how it changes,” he said.

Coster-Waldau added that he has never viewed his career as a pursuit of a single defining moment.

“I don’t think about my life as a question of peaking. Hopefully every day there’s always something new to experience career-wise. Who knows?” he said.

During the conversation, the actor also said he does not regret the roles that ultimately went to other actors.

“If a movie or television show is really good, you can’t imagine anyone else in those characters. And if it’s a bad movie or television show, you probably wouldn’t want to be in it,” he joked.

A significant part of the discussion focused on Kazakhstan, which Coster-Waldau is visiting for the first time. He said the people he met had left a strong impression on him.

“The first impression of any place is always the people you meet. I’ve met nothing but really, really nice people, very friendly. It’s been an incredible experience,” he said.

He also praised Kazakh cuisine and said he hopes to return to the country.

“I’ve seen photos from trips around Kazakhstan, and I know I have to come back. I want to see your mountains,” he said.

The conversation also included jokes about some of the country’s traditions. Coster-Waldau said the first thing that came to mind when he thought of Kazakhstan was horses. Smiling, he asked the audience how many people ride horses and whether they all like kumis.

One of the most memorable moments came when the actor was asked which faction from the Game of Thrones universe best resembles modern Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan, as it is today, is kind of in the middle between two very powerful neighbours. I guess somewhere between the Lannisters and the Dothraki, trying to be friends with both, being very diplomatic, but holding on to their country,” he said.

Coster-Waldau also shared a humorous story about his experience in an Astana sauna, saying he had been “properly roasted” and held in a pool “by a strong man like a baby.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Comic Con Astana 2026 officially opened in Kazakhstan’s capital on August 6 and will run through August 9.