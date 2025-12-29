Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce

As of 2:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 29 (11:00 p.m. GMT on December 28), the precious metal rose 6.16% to $81.95 per troy ounce. By 2:05 a.m. Moscow time, the silver price accelerated gains to trade at $82.67 per troy ounce, rising by 7.09%.

As written before, gold and silver prices continue their rapid ascent, setting new record highs on the New York based COMEX.