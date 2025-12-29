EN
    Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce

    11:28, 29 December 2025

    March silver futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose to a new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce on Monday, trading data showed, TASS reports. 

    silver
    Photo credit: pixabay

    As of 2:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 29 (11:00 p.m. GMT on December 28), the precious metal rose 6.16% to $81.95 per troy ounce. By 2:05 a.m. Moscow time, the silver price accelerated gains to trade at $82.67 per troy ounce, rising by 7.09%.

    As written before, gold and silver prices continue their rapid ascent, setting new record highs on the New York based COMEX.

    Silver Trade Economy World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
