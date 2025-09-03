Combating capital outflows: Kazakh PM and Egmont Group Executive Secretary meet in Astana

The sides debated areas of cooperation outlined earlier during the talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chair of the Egmont Group Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz.

They also discussed the mechanism of cooperation in combating the illicit outflow of funds and the financing of terrorism.

Jérôme Beaumont highly appreciated the reforms in Kazakhstan and confirmed readiness to foster a partnership.

In turn, the Kazakh Prime Minister noted the significance of the Egmont Group as a key international platform in ensuring financial security and affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to international standards in anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), including recovery of assets and raising efficiency of financial intelligence.

Following the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation to provide global financial stability.

The Egmont Group is a global organization of 182 Financial Intelligence Units.

As written before, Kazakhstan continues recovering illegally withdrawn assets. In accordance with the President’s directive, the recovered money is spent on the construction and modernization of hundreds of social facilities across the country.