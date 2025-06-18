Asset recovery: Kazakhstan approves funding for 406 social facilities construction

Presently, funding for 406 projects has been approved. Of these, 333 projects are already underway, including 9 educational facilities, 3 sports facilities, 162 healthcare projects, and 159 water supply projects.

All the projects are being implemented in line with the President’s directive to improve socially vital infrastructure.

Healthcare facilities are built under the national project “Modernization of Rural Healthcare” to provide medical care in remote settlements.The construction of water supply networks complies with the strategic goal to fully provide all cities and villages of the country with clean water until 2025.

Earlier it was reported that 195 health facilities will be built in Kazakhstan by 2025 end.