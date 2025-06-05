Columbia faces accreditation threat from Trump administration

The formal process that could strip Columbia University of its academic accreditation has already begun. According to the Education Secretary Linda McMahon, the Ivy League institution allegedly failed to protect Jewish students from harassment. In a statement, it is outlined that Columbia is currently in breach of federal civil rights legislation, making it non-compliant with the standards required for accredited institutions.

“Accrediting bodies play a crucial role in determining which schools can receive federal student aid. Just as the Department must uphold anti-discrimination laws, accreditors must ensure their member institutions meet federal standards. We expect the Commission to update us on any measures taken to bring Columbia into full compliance, including with civil rights laws,” McMahon said.

The department’s concerns stem from reports that the university tolerated antisemitic behavior following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

“On May 22, 2025, the Department of Education’s OCR and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights (HHS OCR) determined that Columbia University acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students, thereby violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” the department stated.

Aside from that, Columbia has faced growing scrutiny from the Trump administration in recent months. Earlier this year, the federal government revoked $400 million in funding, citing ongoing issues related to antisemitism.

In an effort to address this, Columbia introduced new campus policies and reorganized its Middle Eastern studies program in line with federal recommendations.

The administration has also targeted other institutions, including Harvard University, which is currently involved in a legal battle with the government over funding and restrictions on international student enrollment.