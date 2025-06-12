Colorado School of Mines to open its branch in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek and Vice President for Global Initiatives and Professor of Geophysics at the Colorado School of Mines John Bradford signed an agreement on unveiling four Bachelor’s Degree programs in a new Technical University in Zhezkazgan in partnership with Kazakhmys Corporation the grounds of the geological cluster. It will offer Oil and Gas, Geology, Geophysics and Mining Bachelor’s Degree programs. Education will start in 2026.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/ Kazinform

“We’ve prioritized Kazakhstan in the region as a country we would like to partner and support development. The new agreement we have just signed today is going to give an opportunity to take that partnership and activity to another level. And this is particularly important in the current time, with the global market for energy minerals expected to double in the next 10 to 20 years. And the need for a well-skilled workforce in the mining sector in Kazakhstan and in the globe broadly could not be more important than it is right now. Right now, there is about a 50% shortage in the workforce for the mining and mineral sector,” John Bradford said.

He stressed they are looking forward to getting underway the project and looking forward to having an even greater presence in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Minister congratulated all Kazakhstanis on new opportunities to receive quality education in geology and geophysics.

To note, the Ministry has established a partnership with 39 foreign universities so far. 23 branches of the leading universities of Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, the U.S., France and South Korea are operating in Kazakhstan today.