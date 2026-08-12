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    Colombia quake death toll rises to 188

    12:55, 12 August 2026

    The death toll from Monday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has risen to 188, with 1,677 others injured, the Colombian Association of Capital Cities, or Asocapitales, said Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

    Colombia quake death toll rises to 188
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Of the total, the latest tally included 95 deaths and 997 injuries reported in the city of Cali, while Pereira reported 79 deaths and 278 injuries.

    Asocapitales said it has launched a system to report and search for missing persons as rescue and damage assessment work continues.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president extends condolences to Colombian counterpart after the deadly quake. 

    World News Earthquake Colombia Natural disasters Incidents South America
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