Collection of President Tokayev's selected quotes published in Kazakhstan

The publication was announced by Presidential Aide for Domestic Policy and Communications Arman Kyrykbayev on Facebook.

The book spans more than three decades, bringing together archival materials dating back to 1994 alongside the President’s most recent speeches. It features key excerpts from his addresses delivered in Kazakhstan and at major international forums.

The quotes were compiled into 21 thematic sections, covering issues such as the rule of law, public security, public administration, education and youth, digitalization, national identity, environmental awareness, and the Taza Kazakstan initiative.

The book illustrates the evolution and consistency of President Tokayev's views on state-building and social development. Quotes from different periods clearly demonstrate how the ideas of justice, legality, responsibility, and national unity are reflected in the Kazakh President's public rhetoric.

The publication is intended for civil servants, teachers, students, young professionals, researchers, and all those interested in Kazakhstan’s contemporary history and development.

The book will soon be distributed to public libraries, universities, colleges, political parties, and youth resource centers across the country.

As it was previously reported, the sixth volume of the seven-volume academic book The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day was approved.