Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan
12:39, 12 October 2026
Rain and snow are expected to batter the greater part of Kazakhstan on October 13-15 with mercury reading -6 degrees Celsius at night, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Heavy precipitation is forecast for the country’s east and southeast on October 15, and ice slick in the east and north. The central part of Kazakhstan and its south are predicted to enjoy dry weather.
High winds and fog are expected throughout the country over the next three days.
Daytime air temperatures are reported to decline across most of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on Oct 12.