Kazakhstan weather forecast for October 12

Meanwhile, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in the south. Strong winds and fog are also forecast in parts of the country.

High fire danger is expected across Atyrau region, central Mangistau region, western, southern, and eastern West Kazakhstan region, eastern Aktobe region, eastern Zhetysu region, northern and central Kyzylorda region, and southern Kostanay region.

Extreme fire danger is also forecast across Kyzylorda region, western, southern, and central Aktobe region, southern Atyrau region, and western, southern, and central Ulytau region.