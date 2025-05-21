Cold snap to hit N Kazakhstan on May 22-24

A cyclone and its associated fronts will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and high temperatures.

However, starting May 24, a northern anticyclone will begin to move into the country. Although rain will still persist, the anticyclone will cause a significant drop in temperatures, which will be especially noticeable in the northern regions — nighttime temperatures will drop to 3–8°C, and daytime temperatures to 10–15°C.

