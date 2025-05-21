Rains and high wind expected in parts of Kazakhstan on May 21

A cyclone and associated fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms, hail to the country’s west and north. Squall is expected in the northern part as well as high wind in the western and northern parts of the country.

The country is to brace for dust tides in its south as well as fog in the east in the nighttime and morning.

High fire threat is expected in the west of Mangistau, west, north, south of Aktobe, Turkistan, east of Karaganda, Pavlodar, center of Kostanay, north, south of Zhambyl, west, northeast, east of Atyrau, southwest of East Kazakhstan, west, center of Almaty, southeast of Abay, south, east of Zhetysu regions.

According to the Mets, there is an extreme fire risk in Kyzylorda, north, desert and sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, west, east of Zhambyl, southeast of Aktobe, south of Atyrau, Kostanay, north of Almaty, west of Akmola, west, south of Pavlodar, southeast of East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, northwest, south of Abay, south, east, center of Ulytau regions.