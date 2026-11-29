Customers are invited to put down their phones, order a favorite drink, and pick up a book.

The initiative was launched by Astana's Language and Archival Affairs Department and the city branch of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan. The drive is part of the broader Reading Nation project.

Photo: Astana City Akimat

Special focus is on Kazakh-language literature. Organizers expect the format to encourage more city residents, especially youth, to read and explore works by Kazakh authors.

Starbucks, Espresso Day, Master Coffee, Oneshott, Global, Arena Coffee, Moko Coffee, and Qiyal Coffee have already joined the effort. Bookshelves are now up in cafes across the city, including in major shopping malls. There are plans to add more locations.

Photo: Astana City Akimat

"In October, we delivered about 400 books to nearly 50 coffee shops," the Astana City Akimat said. "We plan to hand over 1,500 more Kazakh-language books, including gems of Kazakh literature and works by local writers."

Photo: Astana City Akimat

Residents can also make their contribution by giving Kazakh-language books they have finished reading to any participating cafe.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that an 81-year-old British sci-fi writer became the oldest Booker Prize winner.