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    81-year-old British sci-fi writer becomes oldest Booker Prize winner

    13:21, 10 November 2026

    British author M. John Harrison has become the oldest Booker Prize winner at 81. He won for The End of EverythingQazinform News Agency reports.

    British author M. John Harrison
    Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

    According to the Booker Prize Foundation, Harrison received the £50,000 award in London on November 9. Last year’s winner, David Szalay, presented the trophy at Old Billingsgate.

    David Szalay
    Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

    Harrison surpassed Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she jointly won in 2019. Harrison secured the award with his first Booker nomination, following a 60-year writing career.

    His novel follows beachcomber Phillip Tennent and his elderly aunt Marnie on England’s Kent coast. They struggle through a future shaped by social collapse and mysterious, shapeshifting invaders.

    At 198 pages, The End of Everything was the shortest of six shortlisted books. The judges considered 163 novels before unanimously choosing Harrison’s work.

    The End of Everything
    Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

    Mary Beard, who chaired the judging panel, said the novel reflects today’s politics.

    “It’s a book that turns you upside down, raises a wry smile – and surprisingly, given the subject matter, leaves you with a twinge of optimism,” she said.

    Mary Beard
    Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

    Harrison has published 13 novels, five short story collections and an “anti-memoir.” He also served as a Booker judge in 2022.

    The award marks the first Booker win for his publisher, Serpent’s Tail.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that six novels made the 2026 Booker Prize shortlist. The finalists included former winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart, alongside Elizabeth Strout.

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    Ralina Jakisheva
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