81-year-old British sci-fi writer becomes oldest Booker Prize winner

According to the Booker Prize Foundation, Harrison received the £50,000 award in London on November 9. Last year’s winner, David Szalay, presented the trophy at Old Billingsgate.

Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

Harrison surpassed Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she jointly won in 2019. Harrison secured the award with his first Booker nomination, following a 60-year writing career.

His novel follows beachcomber Phillip Tennent and his elderly aunt Marnie on England’s Kent coast. They struggle through a future shaped by social collapse and mysterious, shapeshifting invaders.

At 198 pages, The End of Everything was the shortest of six shortlisted books. The judges considered 163 novels before unanimously choosing Harrison’s work.

Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

Mary Beard, who chaired the judging panel, said the novel reflects today’s politics.

“It’s a book that turns you upside down, raises a wry smile – and surprisingly, given the subject matter, leaves you with a twinge of optimism,” she said.

Photo credit: Dave Parry for Booker Prize Foundation

Harrison has published 13 novels, five short story collections and an “anti-memoir.” He also served as a Booker judge in 2022.

The award marks the first Booker win for his publisher, Serpent’s Tail.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that six novels made the 2026 Booker Prize shortlist. The finalists included former winners Marlon James and Douglas Stuart, alongside Elizabeth Strout.