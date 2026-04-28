Coca-Cola reports strong start to 2026 with rising sales and profits

The company said its total revenue rose by 12% to $12.5 billion compared to the same period last year. This growth was supported by higher sales volumes and slightly higher prices across its product range. Overall, the number of drinks sold worldwide increased by 3%.

Profitability also improved, with operating income rising by 19%, while earnings per share climbed 18% to $0.91. CEO Henrique Braun said the results reflect the company’s focus on adapting to local markets and staying close to consumers.

“We’ve had a strong start to the year,” he said. “Our performance this quarter reflects our unwavering focus on staying close to the consumer, executing locally and managing complexity. Yet there’s so much more we can do as we navigate a dynamic environment. Our team is motivated by the opportunity to build on the company’s great foundation.”

The company also noted gains in its share of the global non-alcoholic beverage market, alongside strong cash flow generation. Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the company said it remains confident in building on its performance in the months ahead.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's key industrial sectors posted significant production and shipment volumes in Q1 2026.