Coalition tensions force Latvian PM resignation

Siliņa announced her decision during an emergency briefing, saying the ruling coalition had exhausted its ability to work productively together. The government coalition included the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.

“I am resigning, but I am not giving up,” Silina said in a televised statement.

"My priority now and always has been the well-being and security of the people of Latvia. Parties and coalitions change, but Latvia remains," Silina wrote on X on Thursday. "At present, political jealousy and narrow party interests have taken precedence over responsibility. Seeing a strong and professional candidate for the post of Minister of Defense, political talkers chose not a solution, but a crisis."

Mana prioritāte ir mūsu iedzīvotāju labklājība un valsts drošība. Šodien piedāvāju Progresīvajiem risinājumu turpmākai sadarbībai - kopīgi virzīt profesionālu kandidātu aizsardzības ministra amatam, ko viņi ir noraidījuši.



Tā vietā, lai vienotos par kopīgu darbu, Progresīvo… — Evika Siliņa 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@EvikaSilina) May 13, 2026

The political crisis deepened after Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds resigned earlier this month, increasing pressure on the prime minister from both coalition partners and the opposition.

Siliņa has served as Latvia’s prime minister since September 2023. Before that, she held the position of welfare minister.

Under Latvian law, President Edgars Rinkēvičs must now begin consultations with all political parties represented in parliament to nominate a new prime minister. Meetings with party leaders are expected on Friday.

The current cabinet will continue operating in a caretaker capacity until a new government is approved by parliament.

Analysts say coalition talks could take several weeks, especially as Latvia is set to hold parliamentary elections in October.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Keir Starmer faced mounting political pressure after the Labour Party suffered significant losses in local elections, prompting calls from some party members for his resignation.