Coal gasification plant set to be built in Karaganda region

Special attention was given to the joint plans of QazaqGaz and Shandong Energy Group Co. for the construction of a coal gasification plant in Karaganda region, with a projected capacity of 2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The launch of this production facility will give new momentum to the development of Kazakhstan's coal chemical industry. The project is expected to generate additional gas volumes, create 1,500 permanent jobs, promote economic diversification, introduce new technologies, and enhance the country’s export potential.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China across various sectors of the economy, including coal chemistry.

Li Wei, Chairman of Shandong Energy Group Co., expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and investing in this promising industrial direction.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue for the implementation of their joint plans.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is to implement six projects worth 15 billion US dollars, create 20,000 jobs.