CMG launches premium film and TV program showcase in Astana

Twelve premium shows from CMG are now airing on major national broadcasters across Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the launching ceremony, CMG President Shen Haixiong, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin as well as heads of media outlets and representatives from the cultural sectors of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan delivered video addresses.

President Xi has emphasized that China has always been a trustworthy and reliable good neighbor, good partner, good friend, and good brother to Central Asian countries, and that efforts should be made to inject new momentum into building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, said Shen, also vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The joint program showcase, co-hosted by CMG and media outlets from Central Asian countries, aims to implement the outcomes of the first China-Central Asia Summit in 2023 and deepen cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between China and Central Asia, he added.

Through these premium programs, Central Asian audiences can experience the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people, witness the vibrant vitality of China in the new era, and explore opportunities for win-win cooperation and joint modernization, Shen said.

Han said China and the Central Asian countries are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and together they form a community of shared future, closely bound like lips and teeth, sharing both security and challenges.

China actively practices a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and continues to deepen practical cooperation with Central Asian countries, effectively safeguarding their shared security interests and contributing to regional peace and stability, he added.

As reported previously, Central Asia's major media outlets are to broadcast the international edition of “Xi Jinping’s Famous Quotes”.