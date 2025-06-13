Central Asia's major media outlets to broadcast international edition of “Xi Jinping’s Famous Quotes”

The international edition of “Xi Jinping’s Famous Quotes” features a selection of classical Chinese aphorisms and expressions, frequently cited by President Xi in his speeches, writings, and conversations. These quotes — drawn from ancient Chinese poetry and prose — touch on themes such as international cooperation, scientific and technological progress, and cultural innovation.

The program aims to introduce Central Asian audiences to the historical and cultural foundations of President Xi’s governance philosophy and to illustrate various aspects of Chinese-style modernization. It reflects a synthesis of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and traditional Chinese culture, offering a modern expression of Chinese wisdom, strength, and values.

Presented in accessible language, the series seeks to explain the deeper meaning behind these sayings and their relevance to current global challenges. The comprehensive, inclusive, and future-oriented system of ideas represented in the program may serve as both spiritual nourishment and conceptual inspiration for the resolution of global issues.

The international edition will be aired by Kazakhstan’s “Silk Way” International Channel, Khabar TV, Atameken Business Channel, and the Delovoy Kazakhstan online platform; Kyrgyzstan’s National Television and Radio Corporation; Tajikistan’s State Television Channel “Jahonnamo” and NIAT “Khovar”; Turkmenistan’s national news portal; and Uzbekistan’s “Yoshlar” Channel, among other Central Asian media platforms.

Representatives of public and cultural circles across the region have expressed confidence that the ideas of President Xi Jinping on state governance — as conveyed in this series — will inject new momentum into regional development and contribute to the building of a China–Central Asia community with a shared future.

