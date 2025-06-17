Club World Cup kick off resounding success: FIFA

In a statement on its official website, FIFA emphasised that the revamped tournament is a historic turning point poised to reshape the future of football by offering top clubs and players the chance to compete in a highly professional environment that reflects the universal values of the world’s most popular sport.

FIFA extended its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and contributors who helped ensure the success of the tournament’s opening match, which featured Egypt’s Al Ahly and US-based Inter Miami. The match took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in front of an electric crowd of 60,927 spectators and was followed by a global audience via broadcast.

The statement described the opening encounter as a true celebration of football, embodying the passion and excitement that define the game. It also marked a powerful start to the competition, which is being hosted in the United States for the first time and will unfold over several weeks across 12 stadiums.

FIFA underscored that the tournament presents a unique opportunity for football fans in the United States and around the world to watch the sport’s top stars and elite clubs compete at the highest level.

As reported previously, in line with the budgetary principles for the FIFA Club World Cup and following fruitful discussions with key stakeholders, including the European Club Association, as well as the approval of the FIFA Council, FIFA has confirmed the distribution model for its new club competition that includes US$ 1 billion prize money for the 32 participating clubs, plus a substantial and groundbreaking global solidarity model.