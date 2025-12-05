Clouds hide last supermoon of 2025 across Kazakhstan

The astronomical peak occurred at 04:14 Astana time. At that moment, the Moon approached the Earth to a distance of about 27,000 km, shaping a perfectly illuminated circle.

Astronomers note that during a supermoon, the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than usual, and clear skies are enough for its observation.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

However, not all residents of the country were able to observe the phenomenon, as in many regions the weather was cloudy.

The December full moon is traditionally called the 'Cold Moon' - due to the long winter nights and frosty air, which make the sky especially clear. According to astronomers, a supermoon is usually larger and brighter than the average full Moon.

Earlier, in September, residents of Kazakhstan had already witnessed another rare celestial event — a total lunar eclipse, during which the Moon took on a reddish hue known as the “Blood Moon.”