Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE’s first robotic cytoreductive surgery with HIPEC

The complex procedure, performed on a 48-year-old patient, involved the removal of multiple internal organs to prevent the spread of the tumour in her abdomen.

This groundbreaking procedure was led by Dr. Yasir Akmal, Staff Physician in the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and an American Fellowship-trained surgical oncologist, and a multi-disciplinary team.

Appendiceal tumours account for less than 1 percent of malignancies worldwide and are found in approximately 1.4 percent of patients who undergo an appendectomy.

The patient initially presented symptoms resembling appendicitis, leading to the removal of her appendix. However, during the procedure, her surgeon discovered gelatinous deposits, a jelly-like substance, in the abdominal cavity. A subsequent pathology report confirmed the presence of a rare low-grade mucinous neoplasm, a tumour that, if untreated, could spread throughout the abdomen and result in a condition known as pseudomyxoma peritonei or “jelly belly."

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “We are pushing the boundaries of robotic surgery and are proud to have used such an advanced technology for a complex procedure like Paola’s. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a leader in surgical innovation, continuously refining minimally invasive techniques to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life.”

Following the tumour removal, HIPEC treatment (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) was administered— a technique where heated chemotherapy (42 degrees Celsius) is circulated within the abdominal cavity for 90 minutes to eliminate any residual cancer cells.

Highlighting both the preventive and curative nature of the surgery, Dr. Akmal said that the patient's condition was diagnosed at an advanced but treatable stage, and thanks to the timely intervention of the multidisciplinary team, supported by specialised AI-driven diagnostic tools, the team was able to navigate the process of eliminating the cancer cells in her body with precision.

As reported previously, airports in the UAE, particularly those in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have established new global benchmarks in innovation, efficiency and passenger experience.