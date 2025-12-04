World's cleanest and dirtiest cities revealed

Radical Storage analyzed more than 70 thousand tourist reviews across one hundred major travel destinations.

Krakow achieved an almost flawless result: 98.5 percent of all cleanliness related comments were positive. This secured the historic Polish city the top spot in the global ranking. The rest of the top five includes Sharjah, Singapore, Warsaw, and Doha, all scoring above 97 percent.

Beyond the leading group, strong cleanliness and urban environment scores were recorded in Riyadh, Prague, Muscat, Dubai, Fukuoka, and Zurich.

At the opposite end of the ranking is Budapest. Nearly 38 percent of tourists reported cleanliness issues, placing the Hungarian capital last among the one hundred assessed cities. It is followed by Rome, Las Vegas, Florence, and Paris.

For many historic European destinations, dense old town layouts, narrow streets, and heavy visitor flows make maintenance more challenging. The pressure on city services has also increased amid surging tourism: in September 2025 alone, Budapest recorded a 12 percent year on year rise in tourist arrivals.

