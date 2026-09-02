Clash of the titans: Abu Dhabi to host UAE’s first-ever professional sumo competition

Nine elite rikishi from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt will compete across 36 bouts, bringing together athletes with world championship titles, Emperor’s Cup honours and decades of professional competition.

For spectators, the event will extend beyond the bouts themselves, with a formal ring-entering procession and traditional pre-bout rituals, ensuring guests experience elements of sumo’s centuries-old traditions alongside the competition.

“Bringing professional sumo to the UAE for the first time is an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar and an opportunity to introduce audiences to a sport with a rich history and deeply rooted traditions,” said Mohamad Yehya, General Manager of Space42 Arena. “The event will give fans a unique opportunity to experience sumo up close and discover the traditions and atmosphere that make the sport so distinctive.”

Ichi of Japan headlines the field as a winner of the Emperor’s Cup, the highest honour in Japanese professional sumo, alongside compatriot Hiroki, among the largest active competitors in the sport.

The field also reflects sumo’s reach beyond Japan. Mongolia’s Mendee is a junior World Sumo Champion and International Sumo Champion, while Egypt’s Ramy El-Gazar, an internationally decorated champion, gives regional audiences a connection to the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received sumo wrestler Ersin Baltagul.