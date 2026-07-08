Claims of drone launches from Kazakhstan territory do not reflect reality — MFA

"In recent days, some media outlets have circulated provocative claims about the alleged use of Kazakhstan's territory for launching unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on targets in the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan states unequivocally that these claims do not reflect reality and are not supported by any data or facts," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that it views such publications as unfounded insinuations aimed at distorting the traditionally friendly nature of Kazakh-Russian relations, which are developing in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership and allied ties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that the Republic of Kazakhstan consistently pursues a peaceful, balanced, and responsible foreign policy based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. Kazakhstan strictly adheres to international law and its international treaty obligations concerning international and regional security.

"We stress that Kazakhstan proceeds from the understanding that its territory, airspace, and infrastructure cannot be used to carry out actions directed against other states. In this regard, we call on media representatives and other individuals to rely exclusively on verified facts and refrain from disseminating false information," the ministry noted.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the 22nd Interregional Cooperation Forum.