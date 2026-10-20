Civil aviation’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy expands 6.5-fold

He said the number of international air routes has doubled, while the volume of cargo handled at the country’s airports also increased twofold.

Passenger traffic in Kazakhstan grows by roughly 5% to 10% a year, Lastayev noted, adding that the country is now one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

According to the vice minister, Kazakhstan is modernizing its transport infrastructure, upgrading its aircraft fleet and improving its air navigation system to support further growth in the sector. New airfields are also being built in resort areas.

Air Astana is expected to receive its first long-haul, wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner by late 2026.

Kazakhstan is also developing its air cargo sector. The newly established cargo airline is also expecting deliveries of new aircraft by the end of this year.

Aviation and transport as a whole have been designated as priorities for us. The entire infrastructure is being developed, and the fleet is being expanded, stated Lastayev.

He added that modernization of the air navigation system and the expansion of air cargo operations are set to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the regional aviation market.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana airport plans to introduce biometric passenger authentication.