Astana airport plans to introduce biometric passenger authentication

Developed under Article 48, Paragraph 4 of the Digital Code, the proposal outlines a pilot project to introduce AI-powered biometric authentication for passengers at the airport.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to improve passenger services by reducing processing times, streamlining pre-flight procedures and enhancing airport security.

The draft document has been published on the Open NPA portal and will remain open for public discussion until November 4.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had begun building a $5 billion AI data center hub in Ekibastuz.