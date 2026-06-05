Citizens’ success rate in administrative cases climbs to nearly 60%

According to Mergaliyev, administrative justice has become a practical embodiment of the “Listening State” concept and an effective mechanism for protecting the rights of citizens, businesses and investors.

Mergaliyev noted that more than 150,000 administrative claims had been filed over the past five years, with annual caseloads steadily increasing. He said this demonstrates growing confidence among citizens and businesses in administrative justice as an effective means of safeguarding their rights.

He stressed that the share of administrative cases won by citizens has increased from 15% to nearly 60%, reflecting progress in removing administrative barriers and protecting the rights of citizens, entrepreneurs and investors.

Mergaliyev added that the Supreme Court carries out annual assessments of judicial practice in disputes involving investors, with most cases linked to taxation, customs regulation, environmental issues, and subsoil use.

The number of such disputes has begun to decline since 2024, indicating positive developments in this area.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that public confidence in Kazakhstan’s judicial system has risen to 63.2%.