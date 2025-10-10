CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev reappointed for three more years

By decision of the Council of Heads of State, your humble servant has been reappointed for another three-year term as CIS Secretary General during the narrow-format meeting, said Sergey Lebedev at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe.

Lebedev thanked the heads of state for their high confidence and stated that he will continue working towards maintaining and strengthening friendship and good-neighborliness between the countries and peoples of the CIS.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.