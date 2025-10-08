EN
    CIS foreign ministers to meet in Dushanbe Oct 9

    14:15, 8 October 2025

    On October 9, a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Dushanbe. The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Khovar reported.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The agenda of the meeting will include key issues related to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth, according to the Tajik MFA.

    The foreign ministers will also review the agenda of the upcoming CIS Heads of State Summit and exchange views on important international and regional issues, including security, sustainable development, and coordination of actions at international forums.

    Earlier, it was reported that on October 10, 2025, the CIS Heads of State Summit will be held at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe. 

    Tajikistan Central Asia Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
