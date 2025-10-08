CIS foreign ministers to meet in Dushanbe Oct 9

The agenda of the meeting will include key issues related to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth, according to the Tajik MFA.

The foreign ministers will also review the agenda of the upcoming CIS Heads of State Summit and exchange views on important international and regional issues, including security, sustainable development, and coordination of actions at international forums.

Earlier, it was reported that on October 10, 2025, the CIS Heads of State Summit will be held at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe.