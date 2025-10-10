CIS Foreign Ministers Council holds regular meeting in Dushanbe

The meeting addressed key regional and international issues as well as prospects for further interaction among the CIS states, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Kosherbayev presented Kazakhstan’s approaches to priority areas of cooperation within the CIS and outlined measures to improve the Organization’s operational efficiency.

Special attention was given to the issues related to international and trade-economic partnership, development of digital and transport-transit infrastructure, and other promising areas of interaction.

The meeting ended with the adoption of a number of documents in the field of security, law-enforcement and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. The document will be submitted for the consideration of the CIS Heads of State Council to be held October 10 in Dushanbe.

The next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council is scheduled for April 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is set to host the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.