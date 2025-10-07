2028 declared Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan

According to the document, 2028 has been declared the Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan. Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to establish an organizing committee by the end of this year, with the participation of government agencies, the scientific community, creative unions, civil society, foreign figures, and international organizations.

A detailed plan of events dedicated to the great writer's 100th anniversary must be approved by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The plan will include:

- rename the Chyngyz Ordo Memorial Museum Complex in Sheker village to "Aitmatov Universe" ("Aitmatov Aalamy") and completing its construction;

- make the center and museum's infrastructure up to international cultural tourism standards;

- organize international exhibitions, conferences, and cultural events abroad;

- initiate the anniversary celebrations within the framework of UNESCO and other international organizations;

- establish the Chyngyz Aitmatov International Prize for outstanding achievements in literature, philosophy, diplomacy, and humanism;

- publish academic collection of Aitmatov's works in the state, official, and other languages;

- create feature films and documentaries about the writer's life and work;

- holding cultural and educational events, naming streets, schools, libraries, and other sites after Aitmatov;

- issue gold coin collection, "100th Anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov," with a denomination of 100 soms, from the "Historical Events" series.