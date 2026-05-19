Cinema bridges cultures: Bishkek welcomes Days of Tajikistan Cinema with grand opening

The ceremony brought together high-level officials, including the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan and the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. They were joined by representatives of government institutions, the diplomatic corps, cultural and artistic figures, members of the film industry, academics, and cinema lovers from both countries.

In their remarks, the Ministers of Culture highlighted the significance of the festival as a cornerstone of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. They emphasized that initiatives like the Days of Cinema strengthen ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Unique role of cinema in fostering intercultural dialogue, preserving moral and spiritual values, and showcasing the rich historical and cultural heritage of Central Asia was noted. Joint cultural projects, the speakers stressed, help expand humanitarian connections and deepen collaboration between the two fraternal states.

As part of the Days of Cinema, screenings of Tajik feature films are scheduled at the Ala-Too cinema. Life is beautiful will be screened on May 18, while The Tale of Rustam and Path of Wrath will be shown on May 19 and May 20, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and GTW had launched the Global Cinema Weekend platform.