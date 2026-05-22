CineCrossroads: “The Sheep Detective,” “Memento,” and “Robots”

Movie of the week — The Sheep Detective (2026)

One of the most unusual premieres of the season is the detective comedy The Sheep Detective, based on the novel of the same name by German writer Leonie Swann.

The story unfolds in the English countryside around a flock of unusual sheep and their owner George Hardy, played by Hugh Jackman. The kind-hearted vegetarian shepherd used to read detective novels to his sheep every evening, convinced the animals understood absolutely nothing.

But one morning, the flock discovers their owner dead under mysterious circumstances. The local police fail to solve the case, so the cleverest sheep decide to take the investigation into their own hooves.

Drawing inspiration from the detective stories they heard, the animals launch their own investigation, trying to uncover the killer of the man they loved. Gradually, the story transforms into an ironic mystery balancing between a classic British cozy detective and absurd comedy.

Classic pick — Memento (2000)

Memento by Christopher Nolan has long been considered one of the most important thrillers of the 21st century. The main character, Leonard Shelby, suffers from a rare form of amnesia after an attack that killed his wife. Unable to form new memories, he relies on photographs, notes, and even tattoos on his own body to keep track of information.

The film’s defining feature is its unusual narrative structure. The color scenes unfold in reverse chronological order, forcing viewers to experience the same confusion as the protagonist. Meanwhile, the black-and-white sequences move forward chronologically, gradually revealing the backstory behind the events.

Memento is an intellectual puzzle that explores self-deception and humanity’s desire to find stability in a world where memory itself cannot be trusted.

Family choice — Robots (2005)

Long before the era of hyper-realistic animation, Robots captivated audiences with its vibrant visuals and imagination.

The story takes place in a massive mechanical city populated entirely by robots. The main character, Rodney Copperbottom, dreams of becoming a great inventor and travels to the big city hoping to improve the world through his ideas. However, he soon encounters a society where “outdated” robots are treated as unnecessary.

Behind the colorful comedy lies a heartfelt story about self-worth. Rodney’s journey reminds viewers that a person’s value is not defined by appearance, status, or expensive “upgrades.”

The film’s world is filled with moving machinery, gears, metallic skyscrapers, and inventive character designs. And Robin Williams, who voices the eccentric Fender, brings his signature chaotic energy to the story.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.