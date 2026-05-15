CineCrossroads: “Mother Mary,” “Oldboy,” and “Ultraman: Rising”

Movie of the Week — Mother Mary (2026)

After years away from the spotlight, pop star Mother Mary prepares to return to the stage with a major concert. To do so, she reunites with Sam Anselm, a talented designer and former close companion with whom she once shared an almost inseparable bond. Years earlier, however, their relationship collapsed after a painful conflict, and they have not spoken since.

Now, several days of working together on the concert costume gradually turn into a difficult emotional confrontation. As Sam creates an outfit that reflects Mary’s inner state, both women begin revisiting memories, unspoken resentment, and feelings they have never been able to let go of. Beneath the story about music and fame lies an intimate drama about emotional dependence.

Classic Pick — Oldboy (2003)

Park Chan-wook’s cult thriller Oldboy is considered one of the defining works of South Korean cinema. The story follows an ordinary businessman, Oh Dae-su, who is suddenly kidnapped and imprisoned for years in a mysterious private cell without explanation. Fifteen years later, he is unexpectedly released and begins desperately searching for the person who destroyed his life.

At first glance, Oldboy appears to be a brutal revenge story, but the film proves far more complex. It is ultimately a story about a man gradually transformed into a monster by hatred itself. The closer Oh Dae-su comes to the truth, the more terrifying reality becomes.

Park Chan-wook masterfully blends psychological thriller, neo-noir, drama, and elements of ancient tragedy. The film is filled with unforgettable scenes: the famous one-shot hallway fight, the live octopus sequence, hypnotic music, and one of the most shocking endings in cinema history.

Oldboy also played a major role in bringing South Korean cinema to international attention. The film won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Family Choice — Ultraman: Rising (2024)

Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising offers a fresh adaptation of the legendary Japanese superhero. The story centers on baseball star Ken Sato, who returns to Japan to replace his father and become the new Ultraman. However, his heroic life takes an unexpected turn when he suddenly becomes responsible for a baby kaiju.

Directors Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima combine superhero action with a surprisingly heartfelt story about fatherhood.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.